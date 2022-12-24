UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,048,175 shares of company stock valued at $244,051,809 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

