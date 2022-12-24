UMB Bank n.a. Sells 105 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 417.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average is $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.