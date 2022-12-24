UMB Bank n.a. Sells 11,119 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,119 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 145,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SEI Investments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,021,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

