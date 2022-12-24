UMB Bank n.a. Sells 711 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.