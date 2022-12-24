UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $322,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

