Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

