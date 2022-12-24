VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $77.75 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46.

