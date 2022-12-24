Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $628,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1,252.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $88.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

