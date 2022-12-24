Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $172.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.