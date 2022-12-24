Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 223,681 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,243.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

