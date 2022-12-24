Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88,093 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

ZBRA stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $609.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

