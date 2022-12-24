ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,037,797 shares of company stock worth $29,742,640. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

