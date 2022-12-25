2,053 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.