2,100 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $350.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.35.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,196 shares of company stock worth $29,969,803 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

