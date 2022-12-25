2,736 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

