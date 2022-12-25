2,927 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $90.98.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $569,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,262 shares of company stock worth $1,605,628 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

