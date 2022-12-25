3,144 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.