407 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock by 905.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 60.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %
BLK opened at $703.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $929.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $687.67 and its 200 day moving average is $654.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
