412 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Financial Group by 143.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Financial Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.17. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

