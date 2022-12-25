442 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ATO stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

