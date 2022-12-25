685 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $2,114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $94,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

