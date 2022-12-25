8,652 Shares in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $292,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.20.

