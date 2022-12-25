8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Northland Securities reduced their target price on 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in 8X8 by 127.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 249,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 139,729 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 26.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 384.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $6,491,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $480.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.41.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

