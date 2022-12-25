A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22,336.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKBY. UBS Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 15,650.00 to 12,450.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 61.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.