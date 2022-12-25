AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Down to $76.62

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.62, but opened at $75.06. AAON shares last traded at $76.09, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

AAON Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AAON’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $169,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $169,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,158 shares of company stock worth $3,313,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

