Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Accor from €33.00 ($35.11) to €27.40 ($29.15) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accor from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accor from €28.50 ($30.32) to €30.50 ($32.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Performance

Accor stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Accor has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.