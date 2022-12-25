Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.95 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

