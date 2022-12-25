Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,470.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.62) to GBX 1,700 ($20.65) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.24) to GBX 2,743 ($33.32) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Admiral Group stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

