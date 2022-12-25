Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.86. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,526 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $597.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

About Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,602,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,014,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 408,748 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

