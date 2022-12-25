Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.86. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,526 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Advantage Solutions Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $597.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions
About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.