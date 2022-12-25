AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,545,000 after buying an additional 81,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.74 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

