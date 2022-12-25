Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$32,452.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at C$404,302.30. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. Also, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$32,452.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,302.30. Insiders have sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $937,909 over the last 90 days.

AC stock opened at C$19.17 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.17.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

