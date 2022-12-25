Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up to $49.32

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $50.84. Alarm.com shares last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 60 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alarm.com Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

