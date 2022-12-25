Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.6 %

About Alibaba Group

BABA stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 214.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.