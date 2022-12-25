Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 4,274 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 726 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $8,726.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,755,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after buying an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

