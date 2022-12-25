Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,897.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,980 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 6.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

