Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,555.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

