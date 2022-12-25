Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,973.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

