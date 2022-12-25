Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 429.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 110.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

