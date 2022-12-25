Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 5% on Insider Selling

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.88. 10,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,567,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.
Specifically, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.
Altimmune Stock Down 2.1 %
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Altimmune
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.