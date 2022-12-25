Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 5% on Insider Selling

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.88. 10,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,567,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Specifically, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Altimmune Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $753.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.