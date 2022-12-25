AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.54. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 170,178 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.72.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 10.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 132.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

