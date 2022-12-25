AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.54. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 170,178 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.72.
AMC Entertainment Stock Down 10.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.