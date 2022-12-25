Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 10,658,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Amcor by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after buying an additional 3,282,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,670,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.06 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

