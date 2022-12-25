American Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,398 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $318.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

