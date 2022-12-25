American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $137.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.17.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

