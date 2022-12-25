Analyzing Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medigus and UFP Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $10.12 million 0.53 $6.79 million N/A N/A UFP Technologies $206.32 million 4.24 $15.89 million $4.79 24.12

Profitability

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Medigus.

This table compares Medigus and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A UFP Technologies 11.46% 10.23% 5.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medigus and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

UFP Technologies has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.79%. Given UFP Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UFP Technologies is more favorable than Medigus.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Medigus on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

