Analyzing Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) & A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Techtronic Industries and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $13.20 billion 1.56 $1.10 billion N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $61.79 billion 0.69 $17.94 billion $8.20 1.39

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Techtronic Industries.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Techtronic Industries and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 36.91% 61.21% 39.54%

Volatility & Risk

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Techtronic Industries and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 3 3 0 2.13

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Techtronic Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers. It serves Do-It-Yourself, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil. Its Logistics & Services segment offers sea and air freight forwarding, supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom services, services. The company's Terminals & Towage segment is involved in Gateway terminal activities, and offshore towage, salvage and related marine activities under APM Terminals brand. Its Manufacturing & Others segment engages in the production of reefer containers; anchor handling tug supply vessels and subsea support vessels, and training services to the maritime, oil and gas, offshore wind, and crane industries. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

