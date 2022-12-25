Analyzing Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) and Its Competitors

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tenet Fintech Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tenet Fintech Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors 1802 12040 25361 567 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Tenet Fintech Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenet Fintech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors -58.09% -79.77% -9.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million -$39.70 million -0.72 Tenet Fintech Group Competitors $1.83 billion $286.55 million -7.70

Tenet Fintech Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment offers commercial loans to entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

