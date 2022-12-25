Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.09) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

