Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.94.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($68.09) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:BUD opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
