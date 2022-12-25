ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $26.25

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.25, but opened at $26.93. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 10,472 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.36) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,119,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

