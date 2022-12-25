Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

