Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.22.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

